FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Holdings Cut by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.75 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

