Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

