Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 58.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

