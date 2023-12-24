Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of FI opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $98.81 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,726,475. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

