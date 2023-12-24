First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.42.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
