First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

