First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $13.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE FHN opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

