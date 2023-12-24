First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

