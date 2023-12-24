Financial Survey: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) & Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer and Liquefied Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $78.56 billion 0.55 $4.33 billion $1.06 12.98 Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.8% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energy Transfer and Liquefied Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 4.66% 11.98% 3.93% Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Transfer and Liquefied Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 1 4 1 3.00 Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Transfer presently has a consensus target price of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Energy Transfer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. The company owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and a natural gas gathering system in Ohio, as well as transport and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. It owns approximately 5,650 miles of NGL pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of approximately 58 million barrels (MMBbls); and other NGL storage assets and terminal with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 25 MMBbls. The company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum product. It offers natural gas compression service; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal service; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.