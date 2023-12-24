Financial Survey: Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75 Freightos $19.08 million N/A -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21% Freightos -358.55% -35.00% -26.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Deutsche Post and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 1 2 0 0 1.67 Freightos 0 0 3 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 213.43%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Deutsche Post.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Freightos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.