Financial Contrast: Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 19.08 $429.38 million $16.93 69.04 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.02 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fair Isaac and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 2 7 0 2.60 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $985.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.73%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

