Financial Comparison: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) versus Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 11.99% 60.49% 13.82% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $8.60 billion 1.98 $845.70 million $14.75 15.31 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LPL Financial and Garden Stage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LPL Financial and Garden Stage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

LPL Financial presently has a consensus price target of $251.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

