Financial Analysis: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) versus System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.33 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Pintec Technology $10.81 million 0.91 -$27.57 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for System1 and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Volatility and Risk

System1 has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

System1 beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

