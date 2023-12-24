Financial Analysis: Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get U Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group -0.58% 21.08% 5.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U Power and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.58%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than U Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U Power and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $287.12 million 0.03 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $1.01 billion 0.24 -$21.97 million ($0.20) -35.60

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats U Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. The company also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution, communication, and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty power sports vehicles. Further, the company offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. It supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.