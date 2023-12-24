Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

