Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $455,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $802,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

