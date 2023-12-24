Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.