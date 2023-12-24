Family Legacy Inc. Sells 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

