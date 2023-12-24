Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $168.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $156.54 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

