Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 189.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

