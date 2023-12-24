Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $518,101.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,611.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,311 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,623 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

