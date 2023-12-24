Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $244.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.49. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $251.48.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.