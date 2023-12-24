Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.41. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

