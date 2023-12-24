ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

