ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
