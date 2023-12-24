Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Energizer has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Energizer by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Energizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

