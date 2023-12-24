Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $570.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

