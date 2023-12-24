Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.