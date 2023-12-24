Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

