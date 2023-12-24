DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 56,155 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

