DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 11,700 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.