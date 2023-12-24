Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $16,230.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $551.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.56. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 460.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

