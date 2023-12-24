Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

