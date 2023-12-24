Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

DSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

