Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

