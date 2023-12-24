Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $625.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $693.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $382.56 and a 12-month high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

