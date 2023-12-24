CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVRX opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. CVRx has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

About CVRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 10,315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

