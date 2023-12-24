CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CVRx Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CVRX opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. CVRx has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $25.58.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
