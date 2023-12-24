CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVV opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 42,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,006.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.