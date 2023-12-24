Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $15,810.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $15,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $477,623.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Alan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 386 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $3,172.92.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

