CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.79.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

