Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

CCI stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

