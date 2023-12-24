Critical Review: Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.15% Yoshiharu Global -45.09% -103.00% -28.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FAT Brands and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FAT Brands and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million N/A -$126.19 million ($8.36) -0.64 Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.71 -$3.49 million ($3.40) -1.46

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Yoshiharu Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

