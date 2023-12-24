Critical Analysis: Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semrush and Movella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Semrush alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $254.32 million 7.82 -$33.85 million ($0.14) -99.14 Movella $40.47 million 0.63 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Movella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semrush.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semrush and Movella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 2 0 2.50 Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semrush currently has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.45%. Movella has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 389.02%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than Semrush.

Risk & Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -6.76% -9.99% -6.66% Movella N/A -24.92% -3.67%

Summary

Movella beats Semrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Movella

(Get Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.