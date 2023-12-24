Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,665 shares of company stock worth $7,106,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 972,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

