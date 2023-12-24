Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$13.00 target price from research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.20. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

