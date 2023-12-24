CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

