Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

