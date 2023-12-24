Contrasting Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Kuaishou Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 4.06 -$181.64 million ($0.86) -7.33 Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuaishou Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 10 0 3.00 Kuaishou Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and Kuaishou Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $9.46, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Kuaishou Technology has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 585.54%. Given Kuaishou Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kuaishou Technology is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Kuaishou Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -44.69% -14.37% -10.99% Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genius Sports beats Kuaishou Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website. The company also develops and sells entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and others. In addition, it develops software, hardware, and network technology; and offers programming and advertising, internet information, and multimedia information technology services, as well as provides technology development, promotion, and other services. Kuaishou Technology was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

