Contrasting BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -55.24% -47.01% BioNTech 41.09% 13.15% 11.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.37 -$36.00 million ($17.39) -0.48 BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.37 $9.94 billion $11.53 9.14

This table compares Surrozen and BioNTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and BioNTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNTech 1 5 4 0 2.30

BioNTech has a consensus target price of $151.46, suggesting a potential upside of 43.80%. Given BioNTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Surrozen.

Summary

BioNTech beats Surrozen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

