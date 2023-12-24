Contrasting AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 357.04%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A CURO Group -50.96% N/A -7.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 24.43 $41.74 million N/A N/A CURO Group $503.85 million 0.06 -$185.48 million ($10.04) -0.08

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group.

Summary

CURO Group beats AMTD Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

