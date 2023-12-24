Contrasting ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of ALS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ALS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ALS and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALS N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 5.30% 11.35% 8.73%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

ALS pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ALS pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Resources Connection pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ALS and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resources Connection 1 1 0 0 1.50

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than ALS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALS and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALS N/A N/A N/A $0.29 31.03 Resources Connection $775.64 million 0.61 $54.36 million $1.16 12.20

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ALS. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats ALS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies. Its testing and consulting services cover the resource life cycle, including exploration, feasibility, optimization, production, design, development, trade, and rehabilitation. This segment also provides coal sampling, analysis and certification, formation evaluation, and related analytical testing services. The Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets; and microbiological, physical, and chemical testing services. This segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments. ALS Limited was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Milton, Australia.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.