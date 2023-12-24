Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.07.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,566.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 348,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellium by 41.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in Constellium by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,396,000 after buying an additional 173,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the period.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

